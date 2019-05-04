IPL 2019, DC vs RR Playing XI: Ishant Sharma returns for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals, who have already qualified for the IPL 2019 playoffs, brought Ishant Sharma back in their Playing XI as the hosts clash with Rajasthan Royals at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

In the absence of Steve Smith, who has returned back to Australia, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first, making two changes in the visitors’ line-up. “We will bat first. The wicket looks dry, not sure how it will play, might get slower and slower, will look to put the runs on the board. For me, the team comes first, I respect their decisions, it’s a great challenge and it’s important to play well and win.”

“We have a couple of changes, Ish Sodhi and Krishnappa Gowtham are in, for Smith and Unadkat. It’s all about giving our best,” he added.

The hosts DC also made two changes, bringing in Keemo Paul and Ishant Sharma in place of Suchith and Chris Morris. Speaking after the toss, home captain Shreyas Iyer said, “It’s an important game for us, we need to have a mindset of playing every game as a knock-out match, we are in a good mood as a team. Our batsmen love to bat on good bouncy wickets, this been a slow wicket – we didn’t expect it, but we can’t blame the wickets for our poor show here.”

“Two changes for us, Keemo and Ishant are in, they replace Suchith and Chris Morris,” Iyer added.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas