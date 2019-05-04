DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Delhi Capitals pursue second place

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RR Live Cricket Match Score: Delhi Capitals, who have already booked their playoff berth, will aim for a big win against Rajasthan Royals to enhance their chances for a second-place finish when the two teams clash in their final Indian Premier League match on Saturday. The side do not have to worry about Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada, who has been called back to South Africa, as Delhi are sure to compete in the Play-offs for the first time in seven years. Delhi are currently sitting third with 16 points from 13 games, just behind Mumbai Indians (16 points) and table toppers CSK (18 points).

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are mathematically still alive in the tournament with 11 points from 13 games. They need to win against Delhi and hope for favourable results from other remaining games to secure a play-off berth as the fourth team.