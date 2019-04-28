IPL 2019, DC vs RCB: Delhi make one change, replace Chris Morris with Sandeep Lamichhane

Delhi Capitals made one change to their line-up against Royal Challengers Bangalore, bringing in Sandeep Lamichhane for Chris Morris. Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday.

Hoping the wicket plays better in the first half, Iyer said, “We are gonna bat first. It’s a dry wicket. I think it’ll play better in the first half. It’s just an assumption. Looking for a good wicket. They are going really well currently. They have won three consecutive games and have got nothing to lose. They’ll be coming strong and fearless. We have to back our strengths. The boys are committed and motivated. We look forward to have a good game. Sandeep comes in place of Morris.”

RCB captain Kohli decided to include only three overseas players for the match, replacing Moeen Ali with Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube with Tim Southee and Gurkeerat Singh with Akshdeep Nath.

Kohli said during the toss that whatever may be the outcome of the game, the team will be happy with the results. “When you lose six games in a row, the only thing you have in control is to to come out and enjoy your cricket. That’s something we’ve done in the last five games. We could have won five in five, but the key is to not take any pressure now. I think the teams that are ahead of us are looking at the playoffs more than us. Wherever the results take us, we are happy with that,” he said.

“Moeen’s gone, that’s a big miss. Washi is a quality cricketer. He’s been waiting for his opportunities.Got one in the last game, the condition was different from what it is today. He’ll have a ball today. Klaasen comes into the side as well. He got one opportunity and couldn’t bat. He’s been waiting for his opportunity. Moeen’s obviously out, Heinrich Klaasen replaces him. Tim Southee misses out, Shivam Dube has replaced him. Akshdeep is out, Gurkeerat has replaced him. We are playing with only three overseas players,” he added.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal