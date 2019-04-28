IPL 2019, DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals through to playoffs with 16-run win

Everything went Delhi Capitals’ way at the Feroz Shah Kotla – from the toss, the batting, the fielding, the bowling and the luck – and at times they created their own luck in the 16-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The win ensures their place in the latter stages of the tournament – a first for them in seven years. The defeat means RCB miss out on the unlikely chance of making the last-four. Asked to chase 188 runs for the win, Bangalore fell 16 runs short for the loss.

TOSS, TEAMS:

Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer won the toss in the first afternoon fixture at Kotla. He decided to bat first with one change to the lineup. They brought in Sandeep Lamichhane with Chris Morris sitting out. At the other end, Bangalore had three changes: Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Mann, Heinrich Klaasen coming in for Tim Southee, Akshdeep Singh and Moeen Ali.

FIRST INNINGS

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw provided a strong start to Delhi when batting first. They put together 35 runs before Shaw – who hit four boundaries – departed to Umesh Yadav. From then on, Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer picked up pace with fifty each. Dhawan scored 50 runs from 37 balls and Iyer put together 52 runs from 37 balls. Their 68-run knock took Delhi past the 100-run mark in the 13th over.

With the duo departing soon after the other with Rishabh Pant failing to make a mark, Delhi lost momentum. They lost four wickets while scoring 38 runs in the middle overs.

Sherfane Rutherford and Axar Patel provided the much-needed bost at the late end of the innings. They scored 36 runs from the last two overs and 20 runs from the final Navdeep Saini over to take Delhi to 187/5. Their 46 run stand from 19 balls proved pivotal in the end.

SECOND INNINGS:

In reply, RCB were off to an absolute flier. Parthiv Patel started gloriously by hitting all the bowlers around the park. He didn’t try to do anything dangerous and played confidently to score the lion’s share of RCB’s runs. But as he looked to keep the pace alive, despite best start this season for RCB, he perished to Kagiso Rabada inside the powerplay overs.

Then both of RCB’s crucial players in Kohli and AB de Villiers fell to a pull shot with both deliveries rather poor in nature. Kohli pulled a half ranker from Axar to Rutherford and ABD witnessed the same with bowler-fielder doing the role reversal.

As the duo departed, none of the other RCB players took control and charge of the chase. Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Marcus Stoinis put together 49 runs to give themselves a glimmer of hope.

That was, however, snatched from them when Mann fell to Ishant Sharma in the penultimate over with required rate getting stiff. Final over by Rabada was all but a formality as Delhi won comfortably.

GAME CHANGER:

The 46-run stand, from 19 balls, between Rutherford and Axar proved to be the difference between the two sides during the contest. Poor bowling at the death by RCB allowed Delhi to stage a comeback just when they looked like a smaller total would be handed to the visitors. The win also meant Delhi break their nine year losing streak against RCB at home.

Captains at the presentation ceremony:

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer: “This is an amazing feeling. Before the start of the tournament we wanted to qualify, so we are really satisfied and happy now that we have qualified. It’s really important to let the bowlers do their job and not interfere, same is the case with the batsmen. In every game individuals have chipped in with handy contributions and taken the team over the line. It’s important to get 50-plus in the Powerplay on this ground. Dhawan has been amazing for us and Rutherford’s cameo helped us to 180, we got 15 runs extra because of his innings. We are going to maintain the same intensity and mindset for the rest of the tournament. We were termed as the underdogs before the start of the tournament and before the start of every match we think the same.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli: “It was a very important one (toss) specially with how the wicket played. We showed a lot of character even after losing the toss, but it got away a little bit in the end. We were thinking 160-165 but 185 on that sort of a pitch, with three spinners, was always going to be tough. Delhi played better than us in the crunch moments. We started off really well with the bat. PP was outstanding and then I got going, but me and AB getting out to balls that you don’t get out to. That’s how the game goes sometimes. We just decided to have a lot of fun and that’s why we won four out of the last six games we have played. The important thing now, with two games left, is to go out there and have fun. Not take too much pressure. Obviously we want to perform as best as we can, but the fun factor should not go away. We put ourselves under too much pressure in the first six games and then it is always hard work in the latter half. We have to go out there and play positive cricket. Once the last two games are done, sit down and see where the tournament goes.”

Man of the Match Shikhar Dhawan: “Very happy with this award, to be honest I didn’t expect it. Much more happy that our team is number 1, we’ll celebrate tonight. It was intentional to bat faster and am glad that I did. I am enjoying smacking the ball over the boundary. I want to be positive and keep scoring runs in the remaining games.”

BRIEF SCORECARD (Full scorecard): Delhi Capitals: 187/5 (Shreyas Iyer 52, Shikhar Dhawan 50; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/41) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore: 171/7 (Parthiv Patel 39, Marcus Stoinis 32 not out; Amit Mishra 2/29) by 16 runs.