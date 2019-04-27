IPL 2019, DC vs RCB Preview: Delhi Capitals a win away from playoff berth

With their eyes on the playoff berth, Shreyas Iyer-led side host a rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League clash on Sunday. The hosts will rely on Rishabh Pant, who has fuelled DC’s rare title charge, as the visiting captain Virat Kohli returns to his home city for the clash.

After RCB delivered six straight losses in a disastrous start to their campaign this season, the Kohli-led side are back on track with three-match winning streak. The Bangalore-based franchise have finally found their groove and need to win their remaining three matches to stand a chance for playoffs. They would, however, also have to hope CSK, MI and DC win their games too to ruin chances for the remaining contenders.

RCB’s recent wins against Kolkata Knight Riders, table topper Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab lifted them from the bottom of the table to the penultimate spot. They have eight points from 11 games.

“The only focus was to play well as a team. Losing six in a row really hurt us. Literally no one in the team has been part of such a streak. So we just refreshed, thought about just enjoying ourselves and the important thing now is not to take on any pressure,” Kohli had said after his team beat KXIP.

In a blow to RCB, however, Dale Steyn was ruled out of the IPL due to shoulder inflammation. Kohli’s side will hope to capitalise on Delhi’s inconsistent record at home.

Standing pretty on the third spot with equal points as second-placed Mumbai Indians, a win for Delhi will ensure they touch the cut-off limit of 16 points required for a play-off berth.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.