DC vs RCB, KKR vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Delhi eye playoff berth

IPL 2019, DC vs RCB, KKR vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: RCB will enter the Feroz Shah Kotla, a very familiar place for their captain Kohli, on the back of a three-match winning run. But the visitors will still have to play out of their skins to stop Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly’s rampaging outfit. A win will ensure that Delhi, who are currently in the third spot behind Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, reach the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for a play-off berth.

Meanwhile, one win away from assuring their last-four berth, Mumbai Indians will look forward to take on their ‘bunny’ Kolkata Knight Riders — against whom they have an eight-match winning streak in a 18-5 head-to-head record. The last time KKR had won against MI was four years ago. KKR are in the midst of a six-match losing streak.