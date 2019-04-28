DC vs RCB, KKR vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Delhi eye playoff berth
DC vs RCB, KKR vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match Live Updates: In the first match on Sunday, Delhi Capitals clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore while Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians later.
IPL 2019, DC vs RCB, KKR vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: RCB will enter the Feroz Shah Kotla, a very familiar place for their captain Kohli, on the back of a three-match winning run. But the visitors will still have to play out of their skins to stop Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly’s rampaging outfit. A win will ensure that Delhi, who are currently in the third spot behind Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, reach the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for a play-off berth.
Meanwhile, one win away from assuring their last-four berth, Mumbai Indians will look forward to take on their ‘bunny’ Kolkata Knight Riders — against whom they have an eight-match winning streak in a 18-5 head-to-head record. The last time KKR had won against MI was four years ago. KKR are in the midst of a six-match losing streak.
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.
