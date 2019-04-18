IPL 2019, DC vs MI: Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav return for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. Mumbai made two changes to their side with Ben Cutting replacing Ishan Kishan ( who is sick). Jason Behrendorff with Jayant Yadav. Delhi will be fielding the same playing XI.

Confirming the changes Sharma said, “Rohit Sharma: We are batting first. We feel having played here quite a bit, we understand the nature of the pitch. Delhi are a smart team and they play very well here. We have two changes. One forced change. Ishan Kishan is sick, so he misses out. Jason Behreondoff is also out. Ben Cutting comes in and Jayant Yadav is playing. The team is coming together and every single individual is stepping up. It’s a good sign for us.”

Shreyas Iyer said, “I was also surprised when he said that they are batting first. We are trying to maintain stability and playing with the same team. We are going with a great flow, we need to continue the momentum. We want to be positive throughout.”

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.