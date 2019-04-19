IPL 2019: Clinical Mumbai Indians decimate Delhi Capitals at Kotla

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 40 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. Electing to bat first, opener Quinton de Kock hit a 27-ball 35 at the top, while Pandya brothers Hardik (32) and Krunal (37) struck cameos as MI posted 168/5. The visitors then returned to restrict Delhi to 128/9, riding on a three-wicket haul by Rahul Chahar (3/19) and Jasprit Bumrah’s 2/18. The victory took Mumbai Indians to the second spot on the points table, while Delhi remained in the third spot.

A well deserved Man of the Match award for Hardik Pandya for his overall performance 👌👌#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/62e8mHj9Kr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 18 April 2019

Toss: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. Mumbai made two changes, bringing in Ben Cutting for Ishan Kishan, who is sick and replacing Jason Behrendorff with Jayant Yadav.

First innings: Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first on a slowish surface was a surprising one as Mumbai got off to a cautious start. But once the openers got a measure of the surface runs started flowing. But the moment spin was introduced Amit Mishra bowled Rohit with a beauty on his very first ball of the night for his 150th IPL scalp. Runs were hard to come by thereafter as spin was employed from both ends. At one stage Mumbai were in a precarious position of 117/4 in 17 overs. But a late flourish by the Pandya brothers propelled MI to 168/5.

Second innings: Chasing 169 was not going to be easy on a slow and low Feroz Shah Kotla wicket and it turned out to be exactly that as Delhi squandered a solid platform of 48/0 in six overs and collapse to 63/4. Leg- spinner Rahul Chahar was the wrecker-in-chief with three crucial wickets at the top. A partnership with Chris Morris and Axar Patel raised a glimmer of hope for Delhi but it was snuffed out in the 17th over when three wickets fell in one over of Jasprit Bumrah. Delhi ended with 128/9 in 20 overs

Gamechanger: Rahul Chahar’s opening spell of 17/3 was the game changer of the match. Needing 169, Delhi needed to get a good start in the Powerplay but Chahar poured cold water over plans with the wickets of both openers and skipper Shreyas Iyer. The home team could never recover from the blow.

Captains Speak:

Shreyas Iyer | Losing skipper: “It is important for us to win the home games. Especially on these wickets. We lost the toss as well and they outplayed us in all three departments. Credit to them. We practice at the nets and those wickets are also slow. When you come here, it is totally different.”

Rohit Sharma | Winning skipper: “Batting first at the toss was something where I had made up my mind. Even in the last ODI against Australia we found it tough to chase. In the last few games here the teams won chasing, but they were very low totals. But we were clinical in both the batting and bowling. I knew that if we got 140-150, we had the bowlers to keep us in the game.”

Scorecard: Mumbai Indians: 168 for 5 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 37, Quinton de Kock 35, Hardik Pandya 32; Kagiso Rabada 2/38).

Delhi Capitals: 128 for 9 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 35; Rahul Chahar 3/19).

(With inputs from PTI)