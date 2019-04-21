IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP: ‘Dhawan is a better T20 batsman now thanks to Ricky’

Delhi Capitals avenged their shocking first-leg defeat with a five-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab, brightening their prospects of making the play-offs of the Indian Premier League on Saturday. Chasing 164 for a win, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation with a fluent 56 of 41 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed an unbeaten 58 off 49 balls to complete the job with two balls to spare. Iyer hit five fours and a six.

After the match, the left-handed batsman said: “It was very important for us to win this game. We are playing good cricket and want to qualify for the knockouts. We have become better in finishing the game, but we have to get better. I knew that we had to cash in the first six overs because it gets harder and slower after that. I have been preparing well for it and executing it on a match day. I just focus on my process and I feel that as an experienced player, I communicate more to ensure that we don’t lose wickets in crucial situations.”

Needed a Ricky Ponting to shake Shikhar out of his comfort zone. Far too many coaches pander to the wishes of star players. Dhawan is a better T20 batsman now thanks to Ricky.#DCvKXIP — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 20, 2019

A Captain’s knock from Shreyas Iyer who is also the Man of the Match for the game tonight. Well played, Skip 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1hhQbSTCgD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2019

Like the way Shreyas Iyer is growing in his captaincy role for the @DelhiCapitals. Finishing matches with his batting is adding to his armoury @IPL #DCvsKXIP — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 20, 2019

Top innings from Shreyas Iyer. The kind a top-order player should play in a run-chase. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2019

What a game of cricket this has been. The @DelhiCapitals clinch a thriller here at the Kotla. Beat #KXIP by 5 wickets.#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/S7pqFuTtpU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2019

Iyer, After the win, said: “Really satisfied on winning this one after losing three home games. The way we played, it was really good to see. Dhawan got us off to a good start and that made it easier for the batsmen to follow. This pitch isn’t suitable for our batsmen who like to play it on the rise, this one’s a really slow wicket.”

“It’s really important to finish the games and today I did that. Sandeep is a very confident lad. Even if he goes for runs, he comes back hard. He’s fearless and positive in his approach, presence of Amit Mishra also helps him. We want our top-order batsmen to play fearless cricket and that’s what happened. Dhawan is playing fearless cricket right throughout the season and that’s helping us. Either of the top four batsmen has to stay there till the end and take the team through. I took the responsibility today and I hope to continue that in the matches to come,” he added.