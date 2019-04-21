IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match against Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh.

Other skippers to be fined this season of IPL for similar offences are Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma, Rajasthan Royals’ recently-sacked captain Ajinkya Rahane, and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli.

DC avenged their shocking first-leg defeat with a five-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab, brightening their prospects of making the play-offs.

Chasing 164 for a win, Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation with a fluent 56 of 41 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed an unbeaten 58 off 49 balls to complete the job with two balls to spare. Iyer hit five fours and a six.

On Saturday, Ashwin tried to outwit Dhawan using the controversial ‘Mankad’ method. Surviving the incident, the left-handed batsman sat down on his knees and started taunting the bowler with a dance move. Then as Ashwin took his run-up, the opening batsman started shaking with his bat rooted inside the crease, to further taunt Ashwin.