WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan taunts R Ashwin with dance moves after ‘Mankad’ attempt

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin has built a reputation in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League for ‘mankading’ players. The off-spinner dismissed Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler in KXIP’s first game using the controversial method. Since then, several cricketers including Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner has remained extra cautious against the bowler.

During Punjab’s away game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Ashwin tried to outwit Shikhar Dhawan using the same method. In the 13th over, Ashwin saw Dhawan trying to step out of the crease. He stopped midway into his bowl and retraced back.

Surviving the incident, the left-handed batsman sat down on his knees and started taunting the bowler with a dance move. Then as Ashwin took his run-up, the opening batsman started shaking with his bat rooted inside the crease, to further taunt Ashwin.

Dhawan smashed 56 runs in 41 balls after KXIP set a target of 164 for DC to chase. Skipper Shreyas Iyer also scored a half century in the match.

Earlier, Chris Gayle hammered 69 runs in 37 balls to take Punjab to 163/7 in 20 overs.