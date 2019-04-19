IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP Preview: Delhi Capitals host Kings XI Punjab in mid-table battle

Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the top half of the table in Indian Premier League 2019 season. In nine games, they have won five games and lost four. But the defeat against Mumbai Indians by 40 runs on Thursday has exposed a number of issues within the team and put the team on the backfoot when hosting Kings XI Punjab at home on Friday.

Punjab, on the other hand, will enter the match after a 14-run win over Rajasthan Royals that has prompted praises from commentator Harsha Bhogle on R Ashwin’s captaincy. Travelling to Delhi, KXIP will be confident and hope to win the middle-order battle to see a rise in the table.

Delhi’s home woes

The biggest problem for DC this season has been their poor record at home. In five games at Kotla, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has won only one and lost four. The lone win was also achieved via a Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders. The slow track in the capital city has seen Delhi’s top order struggling. The spinners Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra have struggled which has left their bowling attack quite feeble.

R Ashwin would be wary of Delhi’s struggles at home and would look to exploit the weakness, just how MI did on Thursday. DC would hope the middle-order comprising of Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant gain some consistency and get runs on the board in the important fixture.

Death overs woes

Facing off against Mumbai at home, DC struggled in the death overs and gave away 50 runs in the final three overs to see Delhi setting a tough total of 169 runs to chase, which was always going to be tough on slow Kotla surface. This is not the first time DC have struggled in the final few overs. This is what happened in the match against KKR, in which Andre Russell smashed 45 runs in 21 balls to see the side set a target of 179.

Against a quality bowling opposition like KXIP, DC cannot afford to give too many runs in the death. DC would hope Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris can provide a better finish than they have done in the season so far.

Kings XI Punjab spinners

In the previous match against RR, skipper Ashwin employed the spin attack brilliantly. Herein, lies KXIP’s strength going into the match. The duo of Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin have not only shackled the oppositions in the middle-overs, it has also churned wickets. The Indian pair has not let the side face the absence of Mujeeb Ur Rehman, who has not been in the best of forms this season.

On a pitch that is assisting slow bowlers, KXIP can really trouble DC batting line-up, similar to how Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar shackled them on Thursday night.

Teams (Squads):

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi