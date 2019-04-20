Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sherfane Rutherford included in Delhi, Harpreet Brar debuts for KXIP

Delhi made three changes to their side with Colin Ingram, Sandeep Lamichhane and Shane Rutherford. For KXIP, Harpreet Brar was included along with left-arm seamer Sam Curran.

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Kings XI Punjab. (BCCI/IPL)

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. Delhi made three changes to their side with Colin Ingram, Sandeep Lamichhane and Sherfane Rutherford making their way to the side. For KXIP, mystery spinner Harpreet Brar was included along with left-arm seamer Sam Curran.

Speaking after the toss, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed the changes and said, “We will bowl first. Looking at the outfield it is getting a bit dewy and it will only get worse, depending on that we have decided bowl first. We made some mistakes in the previous games and have rectified it. We are backing on chasing any total. We need to be positive in our approach. If you see the wicket, it is turning a lot and we need to be positive. We have three changes – Ingram, Lamichhane and Rutherford come in.”

R Ashwin said, “For starters, bat well when we bat first. One of the days to not make a decision. We were also looking to bowl first. We have an exciting change in Harpreet Brar – he bowls a bit of left-arm mystery spin. There is going to be dew, so we needed an extra bowler and Brar fits in as he can bat as well. Right time to bring Sam back in as he is our sixth bowling option.”

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami.

