DC vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score: KXIP look to capitalise on DC’s miserable home run

IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Online: For a supporter of Delhi Capitals, it has been a tough ride in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They’ve lost matches that looked like they should have won and won matches that looked out of reach. But their biggest troubles have come at home. At Feroz Shah Kotla and the slow surface, DC haven’t been able to make themselves count with one win out of four – that too in the Super Over.

DC’s issues at home is great news for Kings XI Punjab – their opponents tonight – who are not the greatest travelllers. They have the same win-loss record this season as DC but have performed better at home than away. Bar the controversial win against Rajasthan, KXIP have lost their remaining matches away.

IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and live streaming of today’s IPL match will be available on Hotstar.