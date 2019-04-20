DC vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score: KXIP look to capitalise on DC’s miserable home run

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals host Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi in Match 37 of the IPL.

IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Online: For a supporter of Delhi Capitals, it has been a tough ride in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They’ve lost matches that looked like they should have won and won matches that looked out of reach. But their biggest troubles have come at home. At Feroz Shah Kotla and the slow surface, DC haven’t been able to make themselves count with one win out of four – that too in the Super Over.

DC’s issues at home is great news for Kings XI Punjab – their opponents tonight – who are not the greatest travelllers. They have the same win-loss record this season as DC but have performed better at home than away. Bar the controversial win against Rajasthan, KXIP have lost their remaining matches away.

IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and live streaming of today’s IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Toss approaching

Clock ticking down to the start of DC vs KXIP. 

Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL with focus on Match 37 now where KXIP travel to Delhi to play DC. KXIP have a stupendous record against Delhi and they'd be keen on improving that

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Kings XI Punjab Squad:Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

