IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP: Gayle storm arrives at Feroz Shah Kotla, watch video

Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle unleashed himself at Feroz Shah Kotla in an Indian Premier League 2019 match on Sunday against Delhi Capitals. The wickets kept tumbling on the other end, but the left-handed batsman continued to hammer boundaries, eventually scoring 69 runs in 37 balls.

The first boundary scored by the Caribbean was glorious. Ishant Sharma pitched it outside off stump and waited on the slow ball which angling across, and then opened the face of the ball, which ran past short third man.

In the course of his innings, Gayle slammed six fours and five sixes. He struck his fifth half century in the ongoing season of Premier League. He also crossed the 400-run mark in the tournament.

The Windies batsman took 25 balls to reach the half century mark. It took a massive six off a full toss from Amit Mishra which took him over the landmark.

Gayle was eventually dismissed by Sandeep Lamichhane when he tried to launch another big hit. The ball was caught by Colin Ingram near the boundary rope, but he realised he would cross the rope. The fielder then threw it to Axar Patel, who was standing just a few steps away.