IPL 2019 double-header wrap: Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw light up super Saturday; KL Rahul shines for KXIP

Twenty-twenty cricket is often depicted as the batsman’s game but it was the bowlers who rose to the occasion in the encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. With six required in the final six deliveries of the Delhi innings, Kuldeep Yadav produced an excellent over as the 24-year-old tweaker forced the contest into the Super Overs.

The Super Over battle between both the sides were once again dominated by the bowlers as powerful hitters, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell and others, only managed to get 17 runs in the 12 deliveries.

Prasidh Krishna, who was handed the responsibility to bowl the first six balls of the Super Over conceded 10 runs as only a single boundary came off it. Given a herculean task to defend ten in the next six deliveries with Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik at the crease, Kagiso Rabada produced one of the best performances of his career. The South African seamer gave away seven runs and also cleaned up dangerous Russell in the third ball. His heroics eventually saw Delhi Capitals cruise to a well-deserved victory.

Earlier in the match, Delhi skipper Iyer asked KKR to bat first and the team despite crumbling initially managed to reach 185/8 in their respective 20 overs. Chasing 186 to win, Delhi Capitals were set up nicely by Prithvi Shaw’s 99 off 55 balls. Just when everyone believed it would be a walk in the park for the hosts with six required in the final over, Yadav delivered an excellent penultimate over as he gave away five runs and forced the match into Super Over.

In the first match of the day, KL Rahul played the role of a sheet anchor to perfection as Kings XI Punjab secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians to return back to winning ways. Chasing a modest target of 177, Rahul played a match-winning knock of 71 off 57 balls helping his side complete the chase in just 18.4 overs. His innings included six fours and one six but what stood out was the manner in which he paced his innings.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle gave Punjab the foundation as he smashed 40 off 24 deliveries before being dismissed by Krunal Pandya. After Gayle’s dismissal, Mayank Agarwal kept the show going as he scored 43 in just 21 deliveries to help Punjab inch closer to win.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave the visitors a decent start as the pair added 51 runs for the opening wicket. Rohit was the first man to depart on 32, while his partner De Kock added 60 runs on the scoreboard. However, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals and a late surge by Hardik Pandya helped Mumbai post 176/7 in their 20 overs.