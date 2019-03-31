IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Super Over after Prithvi Shaw’s 99

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling Super Over at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. Chasing 186 to win, Delhi were on course to a comfortable win led by Prithvi Shaw’s 99 off 55 balls. However, Kuldeep Yadav defended six runs in the final over to check Delhi at 185/6 and take the match into the first Super Over of the season.

Celebrations galore at the Kotla as the @DelhiCapitals clinch a thriller in the Super Over 🙌🕺#DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/9ryZTgd9u0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 30 March 2019

DC could only score 10 runs in the Super Over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. But Kagiso Rabada’s brilliant yorkers denied Kolkata a victory as KKR were stopped at 7/1. Incidentally, this was lowest ever IPL super-over defended.

Toss: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first. Delhi made four changes from their previous match with Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris and Sandeep Lamichhane making it to the playing eleven. KKR made only one change with Nikhil Nayak coming in for an injured Sunil Narine.

First innings: Batting first, KKR were off to a poor start as they lost half their side within the first 10 overs. Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel struck early blows as KKR were left reeling at 64/5 at the halfway mark. Lamichhane (1/29) was the most economical bowler for the home side. However, once again Andre Russell stood tall and endured a beamer blow but still produced a blistering knock to lift KKR to a fighting 185/ 8 after 20 overs. Skipper Dinesh Karthik supported him with a handy 50 off 36 balls.

Second innings: Chasing a tricky total of 186, Delhi lost Dhawan in the second over but Shreyas Iyer (43) and Prithvi Shaw forged a brilliant partnership of 89 to set up the platform for a comfortable win. However, the Capitals made it tough for themselves in the last over with Rishabh Pant and others failing to take the side past the finish line. A brilliant last over by Yadav took the match into the Super Over where Rabada defended 10 runs to help Delhi register their second win.

Gamechanger: Delhi were 82/1 after 10 overs and the match was evenly poised with 104 needed off the last 10. Kuldeep Yadav had bowled just one over and gone for 13. However, Prithvi Shaw, who was on strike, launched into a brutal assault and hit 2 sixes and a four as 20 came off the over. Suddenly the equation was down to 84 from 9 as the match swung in favour of DC.



Captains Speak:

Shreyas Iyer- “Definitely a long day at the office. We didn’t expect it to go that deep, expecting us to finish it with an over to spare; but credit must go to Kuldeep Yadav for that over. All our batters decided that whoever gets going should take the side home, and Prithvi Shaw did that for us. Hopefully, he can continue doing it for us. Kagiso and I had a chat before the super over and he told me that he would go for yorkers all through, first, second, third, every ball. It takes some special skill to execute that.”

Dinesh Karthik- “I think it was a great game, both teams fought pretty well. It went to the Super over and they came out on top. I think Prasidh has been bowling consistently for us at the death, it was a straight forward decision to make. And I think he bowled really well. He has been bowling the tough overs, so we need to back him. It was a topsy-turvy kinda game.”

Scorecard: Kolkata Knight Riders- 185/8 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 62, Dinesh Karthik 50; Harshal Patel 2/40).

Delhi Capitals- 185/6 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 99, Shreyas Iyer 43; Kuldeep Yadav 2/41)