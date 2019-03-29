IPL 2019, DC vs KKR Preview: On slow Kotla surface, Delhi hope to stop ‘Russell mania’

Kolkata Knight Riders have been unbeaten so far in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. In both the games, it was West Indies allrounder Andre Russell who proved to be the game changer. When Delhi Capitals host the two-time IPL champions at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday, they would have the task of taming the Jamaican from playing his natural game, thus placing themselves in the best possible position of winning the match.

Russell smashed 49 runs in 19 balls against SRH in the first game, and then followed it up with a 17-ball-48 against KXIP in the second match. The Kotla surface showed signs of slowing down as the game progressed earlier this week when DC took on Chennai Super Kings. On such a track, Russell might find it hard to play the big shots.

DC would look to target the right-handed batsman with spin bowling, considering it is his weakness. On a turning pitch, he might give away his wicket while trying to go for big hits.

The spin advantage to KKR

With spin on offer on the pitch, Delhi might have a disadvantage, though. Even though the Capitals have Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, and Rahul Tewatia in their spin bowling arsenal, KKR have more quality slow bowlers. So far, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, and Piyush Chawla have not proven to be as effective as they were in the past seasons.

But the reason for the same has been credited to the flat Eden Gardens pitch, which had nothing in it for the bowlers. Playing on a surface which suits their strength, the KKR spin troika can dismantle DC’s strong batting line-up, which comprises of in-form Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.

Against CSK, DC batsmen were shackled with Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir bowling 12 overs between themselves. KKR can pose a similar threat in attack, which might see the hosts struggling to put runs on the board once again. DC might bring on Nepalese sensation Sandeep Lamichhane in the playing XI to balance the odds in the spin department.

Battle of wicketkeepers

Before the start of IPL, India captain Virat Kohli said that there is one spot still available in the World Cup squad. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik and DC wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant are both being viewed as contenders for the position of MS Dhoni’s understudy in the tournament. As Delhi host Kolkata, the two keepers will look to gain a number on each other to put their name in the hat for selection.

Pant is already ahead in the race after he smashed 78 runs in 27 balls in the first game against Mumbai Indians, and followed it up with a 13-ball 25 against CSK. Karthik, on the other hand, has not done much with the bat so far and would be eager to change that against Delhi.

The two keepers will also be looking to show their best work behind the stumps, which might also be a key thought that can make or break selectors’ mindset.

Word on seamers

While DC would be delighted with Kagiso Rabada’s display in their first home game against CSK, KKR would be scratching their heads over Lockie Ferguson’s form. Rabada picked up two wickets and gave away just 23 runs in his 4 overs. The South African pacer is one of the key players in Delhi’s arsenal as he poses a dual threat of taking wickets and restricting the opposition.

Ferguson, on the other hand, has proven to be ineffective for KKR. The right-armer gave away 34 runs in 4 overs without a wicket against SRH and then followed it up with figures of 1/42 against KXIP. KKR might look to bring in Carlos Brathwaite in his stead, who will give them an extra heavy hitter lower down the order.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Ingram and Manjot Kalra

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj