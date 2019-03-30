IPL 2019 DC vs KKR: Sandeep Lamichhane returns for Delhi, Nikhil Naik replaces Sunil Narine for KKR

Delhi Capitals have rung in four changes to their playing XI for their second home game against Kolkata Knight Riders. The quartet of Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris and Sandeep Lamichhane made their way into the side. KKR, on the other hand, replaced Sunil Narine with Nikhil Naik. Thereby, Chris Lynn got a new opening partner in the form of Nikhil Naik.

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first. Speaking at the toss Shreyas Iyer said, “We are going to bowl first. Since we took the wrong decision in the last game, today we want to take a look at how it plays in the first innings.”

“They have been playing really well. It’s going to be important for us to curtail Russell because once he gets going it’s going to be tough to stop. We have made four changes. Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, and Sandeep Lamichhane are playing,” he added.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said, “We were looking to bat anyway, so happy with what came our way. Sunil Narine is out with an injury, Nikhil Naik is playing.”

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna