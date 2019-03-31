IPL 2019 DC vs KKR Match Highlights: Kagiso Rabada’s excellent bowling helps Delhi Capitals win in Super Over

IPL 2019 DC vs KKR Match Highlights:

– Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first

– Delhi Capitals made four changes in their playing XI. The quartet of Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris and Sandeep Lamichhane made their way into the side. KKR, on the other hand, replaced Sunil Narine with Nikhil Naik.

– KKR got off to a terrible start as the team at one stage found themselves tottering at 61/5.

– Skipper Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russel, however, came to KKR’s rescue as the pair added 95 runs for the sixth wicket.

– Despite being hit with the ball in the shoulder, Russell scored 62 off 28 deliveries to help KKR post 185/8 in their 20 overs.

– Chasing a stiff target of 186, Delhi lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings. He was removed by Piyush Chawla on 16 from 8 deliveries.

– After losing Dhawan early, skipper Shreyas Iyer and young Prithvi Shaw kept Delhi in the game as the pair added 89 runs for the second wicket.

– Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Russell on 43 off 32 deliveries.

– Shaw, however, continued to attack the KKR bowler but the 19-year-old was unfortunate as he fell short off one run from completing his maiden IPL ton. However, his 99-run knock was just not enough as the match went to super over.

– Excellent bowling by Kagiso Rabada helps Delhi defend 11 runs in the Super Over.