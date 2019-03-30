IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR Live Score Online: Kolkata look to take unbeaten run to away venues

IPL 2019 DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their second home match of the season. They fell to a six-wicket loss against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous home game but preceding that was a comprehensive 37-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Delhi’s win against Mumbai was powered by Rishabh Pant’s blinder of an innings. The Capitals would be hoping that the young wicketkeeper can play an innings as effective as that one in the final overs so as to nullify the threat that Andre Russell carries. Russell’s death over antics with the bat has been one of the main reasons behind KKR’s two wins thus far.