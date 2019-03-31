IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: I backed myself with yorkers in Super Over, says Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada on Saturday explained why he decided to bowl all yorker length deliveries in the super over against Kolkata Knight Riders. The match went into super over after DC, chasing the total of 187, could only level the scores despite Prithvi Shaw’s 99.

In the super over, Rabada restricted KKR to just 7 runs, who were asked to chase 11 runs to win the match. Speaking to reporters after the match, the right-armer said: “I thought, what do we bowl here? We could bowl bouncers. We could bowl slower balls. But it’s risky. It’s gamble balls. I wasn’t really feeling (like) them on the day. On another day, I could have felt (like bowling) them. But today I felt (like bowling) the yorker.”

He added: “At the start of my run up I was thinking, ‘do I go length’, because Andre Russell is going to hit anything that’s full. So I still second guessed myself, which is not a very good thing. You don’t want to run in having two things in your mind. But again, I backed the yorker.”

The Proteas bowler further said that legendary bowlers have also relied on yorkers in the past, which motivated him. “If you see, some of the bowlers like (Curtly) Ambrose, (Wasim) Akram, Waqar Younis (they) used the yorker as a wicket-taking delivery and surprised batsmen with it. The batsmen knew it was coming, but couldn’t do much about it. Those players as also the likes of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah are natural with the yorkers. But you can also develop it with practice,” he said.

Russel a team man: Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik praised Andre Russel, who smashed 62 runs in 28 balls to help the side set a mammoth total of 186 in the first place. KKR had lost four of their top-order batsmen with less than 50 runs on the board and Russell’s innings almost led them to a win.

“He is an absolute team man. His shoulder is still bruised. He is special,” said Karthik. “Rabada executed his yorkers well. Super Overs are always close,”he added.

Talking about the Feroze Shah Kotla wicket, Karthik said, “it was holding up little bit. It was sticky but it did not seem not when Russell was batting (laughs).”