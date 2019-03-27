IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: ‘Yellove express steams on,’ reactions to Chennai Super Kings’ comfortable win

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in match five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. In a low-scoring encounter on a sluggish surface at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi batted first and posted a sub-par 147/6. In reply, CSK were always in control of the game as Shane Watson (44 off 26 balls) and Suresh Raina (30 off 16 balls) set up the platform for an easy chase. However, the defending champions took the match down to the last over, courtesy of some slow batting by MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav before Dwayne Bravo hit the winning runs.

Here are some reactions to the game:

They might have taken it to the end but #CSK were always in control. #DC didn’t get the wickets they needed. So 2 in 2 for CSK. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 26 March 2019

And the yellove express steams on, well played CSK?? @ChennaiIPL — Lungi Ngidi (@NgidiLungi) 26 March 2019

Another win for #CSK. Keeping it simple…moving one step at a time. #DC needs to get the selection right…. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 26 March 2019

Comfortable win for @ChennaiIPL at Kotla. 2 wins in first two is always a good start. #DCvCSK — R P Singh ????? ?????? ???? (@rpsingh) March 26, 2019

I find MSD and Kedar Jadhav a fascinating ‘jodi’. Both unorthodox, but have the chemistry to work superbly in tandem. Should be CSK’s match unless, for some reason, both fall quickly from here — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 26, 2019

What a great cricket match: Delhi Capitals – Chennai Super Kings! Very much enjoyed the match. Thank you very much @_PriyankaCRaina for inviting me. pic.twitter.com/m4eWQbzwHa — Marten van den Berg (@BergMarten) March 26, 2019

CSK’s next match is on March 31 against Rajasthan Royals whereas Delhi Capitals’ next match is against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.