IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: ‘Yellove express steams on,’ reactions to Chennai Super Kings’ comfortable win

Chennai Super Kings comfortably chased down a target of 148 to condemn Delhi Capitals to a defeat in their first home game of the season.

The defending champions took the match down to the last over. (Image Source: IPL website)

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in match five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. In a low-scoring encounter on a sluggish surface at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi batted first and posted a sub-par 147/6. In reply, CSK were always in control of the game as Shane Watson (44 off 26 balls) and Suresh Raina (30 off 16 balls) set up the platform for an easy chase. However, the defending champions took the match down to the last over, courtesy of some slow batting by MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav before Dwayne Bravo hit the winning runs.

Here are some reactions to the game:

CSK’s next match is on March 31 against Rajasthan Royals whereas Delhi Capitals’ next match is against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

