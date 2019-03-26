IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: Amit Mishra replaces Trent Boult in Delhi’s starting XI

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra replaced seamer Trent Boult in starting XI for Delhi Capitals (DC) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remained unchanged for the 5th match of the Indian Premier League 2019 at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

Confirming the development DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said, “We have made one change. Amit Mishra comes in place of Trent Boult.”

“Everything is new at the moment. The fans are coming and cheering for us. The positive vibe is contagious in the team. We will have a bat first. We are looking for 170-180, it plays (the wicket) slow in the second innings. It’s a good toss to win,” he added.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni spoke at the toss and said, “Chennai was completely different, this would be slightly different. I think it would be a good wicket. I think all the venues are great in India. We have played a lot of games here but all the venues are pretty special. We were looking to bowl first, we don’t exactly know how the wicket behaves. It looks a bit tacky. We are playing the same team.”

Teams-

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant(w), Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma