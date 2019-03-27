Watch: Shane Watson has heated exchange with Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada

Chennai Super Kings’ Shane Watson got into a heated argument with Delhi Capitals’ pacers Ishant Sharma and Kabiso Rabada during their Indian Premier League match at Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday (March 26).

During the third over of CSK’s innings, Ishant claimed the first wicket for the hosts, dismissing opener Ambati Rayudu for five runs. While celebrating the breakthrough, Ishant was captured by the cameras pointing angrily at Watson, who was at the non-striker’s end.

Ishant walked towards Watson angrily as the two exchanged some words before the right-arm fast-medium bowler was dragged away by teammates. The Australian all-rounder found it amusing and laughed at the Delhi pacer’s face.

Later, Watson, who slammed 44 off 26 balls, also had a heated exchange with Rabada, who accused the Australian of running down the pitch during his over while he was standing in the centre. When Watson pointed that he was simply running, Rabada reacted with a sarcastic clap.

Watson riles up Ishant & Rabada https://t.co/SnRFkBFbUp — Ankush Das (@AnkushD86744515) 26 March 2019

However, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting seemed to have calmed things down at the end with Rabada and Watson hugging it out soon after CSK won by six wickets. This is the second straight victory for the defending champions that takes them at the top of the table.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 147 for 6 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 51; Dwayne Bravo 3/33) lose to Chennai Super Kings: 150 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Shane Watson 44, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 32 not out; Amit Mishra 2/35) by 6 wickets.