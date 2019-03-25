IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: Battle of keepers to take focus as Delhi get ready for Chennai test

Before the start of the IPL season, questions were raised on Rishabh Pant’s abilities, especially after a poor showing against Australia in the ODI series. But putting his name in the hat for the World Cup, the 20-year-old showcased his abilities with the willow after he smashed 78 runs in 27 balls in Delhi Capitals opening game of Indian Premier League 2019 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Now, as Delhi host Chennai Super Kings in their first home game of the season on Tuesday, the focus will shift to the battle between Pant and India’s first choice-wicketkeeper for the World Cup squad, MS Dhoni.

Defending Champions CSK began their campaign this season on a stunning note, picking up an easy 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. For DC, it will be a tough competition, considering they have only won 6 games against the opposition in the past 18 meetings. But the youngster Pant will be eager to best the veteran Dhoni and help his side pick a crucial win.

CSK spin-attack

With Feroz Shah Kotla surface known to assist slow bowling attack as the game progresses, CSK will feel they are in advantage, especially with their spin troika of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja showing their good form in the opening game. Pant has struggled against spin bowling in the past and Dhoni might use the strategy to stop the youngster.

The three spinners picked up eight wickets among themselves in the opening game, and especially proved effective against left-handed batsmen. They can do the same against Delhi and curtail Shikhar Dhawan and Pant, who both looked in good form.

Delhi bowling attack

Delhi bowlers faced the music against Mumbai and went for plenty of runs, especially front line seamers Ishant Sharma and Trent Boult. While Boult was smashed for 42 runs in his four overs, Sharma gave away 34 in his full quota of overs. The duo cannot afford to give easy runs to CSK openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson, with both the batsmen having the ability to hit it out of the park against fast bowlers.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk)

Delhi Capitals: Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant