IPL 2019: Another day, another security breach to touch MS Dhoni’s feet

The act of breaching the security cordon and getting close to former India and current CSK captain MS Dhoni has become some sort of a norm. It happened during the ODI series between India and Australia and then during CSK’s practice match at Chepauk. It now took place at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday (March 26) when two fans ran onto the field to touch Dhoni’s feet.

The incident happened after Dwayne Bravo hit the winning runs to take CSK over the finishing line against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. With the win, CSK went top of the table with two back-to-back wins (first one was against Royal Challengers Bangalore). Dhoni remained unbeaten on 32 as CSK chased down the small total with ease.

Fans breached the security to touch the dhoni feet 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sdjQUSg5Ev — Akash rai (@Akashra27296548) 27 March 2019

Speaking about the contest, Dhoni said, “The wicket turned more than expected in the first innings. In the second innings there was enough dew. The bowlers did well to restrict them to 150. The batsmen we have like a bit of pace, and like it to come on to the bat.”

“Losing Ngidi at the start was a big blow, because he was the quickest, but other than that we were well-covered in all the areas. I don’t think we will be a very good fielding side, but we will be a safe fielding side.”

“You don’t want the XI to push too hard and get injured. We might bleed a few runs and make up for that with experience. We haven’t done well at the death, so plenty of areas to work on, but still a good victory,” he said at the post-match presentation.