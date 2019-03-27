IPL 2019: We will bleed a few runs but the experience will work out for us, says MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in match five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. In a low-scoring encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi batted first and posted a sub-par 147/6. In reply, CSK reached the target with three balls to spare.

It was an allround performance by the men in yellow as they registered two wins out of their first couple of encounters. However, Dhoni did identify one area that is still out of control- fielding.

The average age of CSK is above 32 and Dhoni admitted that they cannot be a great fielding outfit but can make it up in batting and bowling.

“I don’t think we will be a very good fielding side and that is something we have to accept, but we can certainly be a safe fielding side – we need to work on that,” he said at the post-match presentation.

“As a captain, you don’t want the XI to push too hard and get injured during the course of the tournament. We will be bleeding a few runs but if they can use their experience with bat and ball, it will work out for us. We haven’t seen a lot of death (overs) in the last couple of games and the fast bowlers, so plenty of areas to work on, but still a good victory for us,” he added.

Losing captain Shreyas Iyer expressed disappointment and said, “For the new batsman, pitch was really tough. I usually don’t have trouble starting against spinners but today it was turning and holding up. Our best batter Rishabh Pant also found it tough.”

“The wicket was slow and that’s why I decided to bat first. We were 10-15 runs short. I wouldn’t blame the batting. We could have restricted them in the powerplay. There are a lot of games remaining and this is just the beginning. Lots of positive to take out from this match,” he concluded.