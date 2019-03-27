IPL 2019: Super Kings breach Capital in first home match

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in match five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. In a low-scoring encounter on a sluggish surface at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi batted first and posted a sub-par 147/6. In reply, CSK were always in control of the game as Shane Watson (44 off 26 balls) and Suresh Raina (30 off 16 balls) set up the platform for an easy chase. However, the defending champions took the match down to the last over, courtesy of some slow batting by MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav before Dwayne Bravo hit the winning runs.

Toss: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals made one change with Amit Mishra coming in for Trent Boult while CSK remained unchanged.

First innings: Shikhar Dhawan was the only shining light among the Delhi batsmen but his painstaking half-century could only lift the Capitals’ to 147. Dhawan played the role of sheet anchor and scored 51 off 47 balls. However, his dismissal came at a wrong time as Delhi failed to accelerate.

From a comfortable 120/2 Delhi once again faced a similar middle-order collapse. 4 wickets fell in 2 overs as the game swung in favour of the visitors. The last five overs yielded only 29 runs.

Second innings: When CSK started their chase, it was expected that the slowness will be a factor but Watson and Raina made batting look easy. They hit eight fours and four sixes between them to add 52 runs in only four overs and there was no recovery from that onslaught.

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra got a couple of wickets while Kagiso Rabada, who was impressive in the first match, was erratic on the day.

By the time Watson was out, it was a formality for the CSK to record their second victory but Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav (27) made an easy chase look difficult.

Gamechanger: It was Dwayne Bravo’s spell that turned the game in favour of CSK. Bravo used his variations to good effect as batsmen found it difficult to handle on a two-paced surface. In one over, Bravo dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram. In the following over he got rid off Dhawan which snuffed out all hopes of a 175+ total. In that period, the Capitals lost four wickets for seven runs in just 1.5 overs.

Scorecard: Delhi Capitals: 147 for 6 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 51; Dwayne Bravo 3/33).

Chennai Super Kings: 150 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Shane Warson 44, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 32 not out; Amit Mishra 2/35).

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhobi (capt & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir. (with inputs from PTI)