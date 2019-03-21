IPL 2019 DC Preview: After makeover and renaming, Delhi Capitals aim for new heights

The Delhi Daredevils hadn’t made it to the playoffs since 2012 and finished last season at the bottom of the table with 10 points in 14 games. They have now been renamed Delhi Capitals and their jersey colour has changed. With a new avatar, the team will be hoping for a change in fortunes as well.

Batsmen

Delhi Capitals have brought in Shikhar Dhawan from Hyderabad, who can be a huge asset up at the top of the batting order. Given there’s Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro as well, Delhi appear to have a good opening pair, with a solid back-up. The team tried too many combinations last season, including trying to get Glenn Maxwell to open. Sticking to one combination, might give the middle-order more stability.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and the explosive Rishabh Pant are in the middle order. Iyer showed his class in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he scored two tons and a fifty, including a 55-ball 147.

The presence of Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari and Chris Morris further boosts the team’s batting line-up.

Bowlers

Delhi Capitals has a strong bowling lineup, but they might rue not retaining Mohammed Shami, who has moved to Kings XI Punjab. In his place is veteran Ishant Sharma, who is looking to make a return to the limited-overs cricket for India. South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada can also be a huge bowling asset.

The 22-year-old South African has had a fantastic season and was missed last season due to injury. With New Zealand’s Trent Boult in the mix, the team’s pace bowling lineup is solid.

When it comes to spin attack, DC have a huge arsenal of quality bowlers, which include the Nepalese sensation Sandeep Lamichhane, apart Axar Patel and uncapped talents, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan.

Strengths

Apart from some quality players, the Delhi Capitals will be hoping that having two of the smartest cricketers as mentors will help. Two-time World Cup-winning Australia captain Ricky Ponting is coach, and one of India’s most successful skippers Sourav Ganguly will be team advisor, and might provide the team with the edge they’ve been missing.

Weakness

The absence of a leader. Iyer won four games but at times showed he may not be ready to shoulder the responsibility. Despite the new avatar, the franchise has retained him him as captain. Apart from Iyer, Dhawan appears to be the only member with leadership capabilities.

What to watch out for:

Pant’s performance will be watched considering he’s one of the contenders for the World Cup squad. If the keeper fires consistently, he could be MS Dhoni’s understudy in the World Cup. Ganguly and Ponting have both picked Pant as India’s no. 4 in the upcoming tournament and the 21-year-old will feel the pressure to prove them right.

Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Bandaru Ayyappa.