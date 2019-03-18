Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: David Warner returns to IPL, scores fifty in Sunrisers Hyderabad practice game

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner, who was banned from competing in the IPL tournament last season due to ball tampering controversy, will return to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

David Warner
Former Australia vice-captain David Warner joined Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. (Source: Instagram/David Warner)

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner landed in Hyderabad on Sunday to re-join Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The left-handed batsman will make a return to the IPL tournament after a year, as he was banned last season following the ball-tampering controversy.

The 32-year-old, after joining the squad, shared images of return on his official Instagram account and thanked the franchise and the fans for their support in the caption.

“Great to be back here in Hyderabad with Sunrisers Hyderabad. I can’t thank the franchise and fans enough for your loyal support over the last 12 months. Time to get back into it,” he wrote.

In a practice match on Sunday evening among SRH players, Warner showed why he is regarded as one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world. Coming out to open the innings, Warner hammered a half century and eventually was dismissed in the 12th over for 65 runs from 43 balls.

Warner and former Australia captain Steve Smith were handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia last year after they were found guilty of ball tampering during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. With the term of the ban set to end on March 28, the two players met with Australia squad in Dubai last week ahead of the start of five-match ODI series against Pakistan, as part of “reintegration” program.

