IPL 2019: David Warner to star in the new ‘Bahubali’ movie?

Director SS Rajamouli’s ‘Bahubali’ was a blockbuster and while it was enthusiastically embraced by the Indian audience, the film also managed to garner applauds from a large number of foreigners. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner, also seems an admirer of the movie, as he recently revealed that if given an opportunity to take acting as a career, he would like to play Bahubali, a fictional character played by actor Prabhas.

Advertising

During a promotional shoot for SRH, the Aussie cricketer said he would like to be Bahubali, and the video was subsequently tweeted out on the franchise’s official Twitter handle.

The fans expressed their excitement with the cricketer’s desire but the unit of Bahubali took it to a whole different level. Responding to the tweet, they asked the left-handed batsman to prepare himself for the shoot of part 3.

Hey, @davidwarner31. We have listened ??

Whose side do you want to take?? Baahu or Bhalla?? Be prepared for the #Baahubali3 Shoot! ?? Best wishes for the rest of #IPL. Keep hitting hard ?? https://t.co/ZWCUbDQVYk — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) 2 April 2019

Continuing the fun, the franchise tweeted out an image on Twitter marginally resembling the poster of the movie. In the image tweeted out by Sunrisers, a raised hand can be seen holding the orange helmet, with David Warner as Bahubali 3 written on it.

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers will play their fourth match of the season on Thursday as they take on Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Warner, who smashed 85 runs in 53 balls on his IPL return against Kolkata Knight Riders, is in supreme form and has been the pillar behind the team’s success in recent times. After amassing 254 runs so far in the ongoing edition, Warner is currently leading in the Orange Cap race.