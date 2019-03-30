IPL 2019: CSK’s David Willey pulls out of season 12 for personal reasons

Chennai Super Kings allrounder David Willey has pulled out of Indian Premier League 2019 due to family reasons. Willey will not feature for CSK as he will stay at home for the birth of his second child. The Yorkshire cricketer stated that his wife is going through a tough phase so he has decided to remain at home to see if everything turns out well. He further added that the franchise has supported his decision.

Speaking to CSK’s official website, Willey said, “My wife’s had a bit of a tough time, so I’m having to make sure she’s alright. Chennai were very understanding and very supportive, as Yorkshire have been as well.”

“It’s never an easy decision. But, nonetheless, it’s the right decision,” he added.

“I need to put my family first at the minute, and cricket’s secondary to that. We’ll get that sorted and then I can concentrate on cricket.”

Willey did not feature in any of England’s recent one-day series against the West Indies, but is still hopeful he can play in this summer’s World Cup.

“Over the last 18 months to two years, it’s shown when I’m playing regular cricket I play my best cricket,” he said.

“To play in the build-up to that will be brilliant for me, and hopefully it puts my name at the forefront of the captain’s and the selectors’ minds,” he added.