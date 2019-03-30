Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: CSK’s David Willey pulls out of season 12 for personal reasonshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-csks-david-willey-pulls-out-of-season-12-5649404/

IPL 2019: CSK’s David Willey pulls out of season 12 for personal reasons

David Willey will not feature for Chennai Super Kings as the England all-rounder will stay at home for the birth of his second child.

david willey, david willey england squad, ecb, england squad, england tour of west indies, england west indies, england vs west indies, eng vs wi, cricket news, sports news
David Willey has played 25 ODIs and 12 T20Is for England. (Source: AP)

Chennai Super Kings allrounder David Willey has pulled out of Indian Premier League 2019 due to family reasons. Willey will not feature for CSK as he will stay at home for the birth of his second child. The Yorkshire cricketer stated that his wife is going through a tough phase so he has decided to remain at home to see if everything turns out well. He further added that the franchise has supported his decision.

Speaking to CSK’s official website, Willey said, “My wife’s had a bit of a tough time, so I’m having to make sure she’s alright. Chennai were very understanding and very supportive, as Yorkshire have been as well.”

“It’s never an easy decision. But, nonetheless, it’s the right decision,” he added.

“I need to put my family first at the minute, and cricket’s secondary to that. We’ll get that sorted and then I can concentrate on cricket.”

Advertising

Willey did not feature in any of England’s recent one-day series against the West Indies, but is still hopeful he can play in this summer’s World Cup.

“Over the last 18 months to two years, it’s shown when I’m playing regular cricket I play my best cricket,” he said.

“To play in the build-up to that will be brilliant for me, and hopefully it puts my name at the forefront of the captain’s and the selectors’ minds,” he added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: 200 seems a minor total when David Warner is in the mood, reckon Twitterati
2 IPL 2019: David Warner overshadows Sanju Samson's ton as SRH win by 5 wickets
3 IPL 2019, SRH vs RR highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets