IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: ‘Chepauk remains the Chennai fortress’

Shane Watson’s knock of 96 off 53 balls helped his side reclaim the top spot in Indian Premier League points table and almost ensured a play-off berth for Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Watson’s innings comprised of nine fours and half a dozen of sixes, ensuring that the hosts reached the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for the play-off even though they would like to finish in the top two. Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Watson’s knock:

#CSK likely to be the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Once again. It’s almost impossible to breach the Chennai fortress. Remember….first Qualifier is in Chennai too. 😇🙇‍♂️ #CSKvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 23, 2019

Watson neutralised Rashid. And that was the Game-Set and Match in #CSK’s favour. The biggest threat. So….Rashid has still never dismissed Watson in T20s. #CSKvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 23, 2019

That is a superb innings from Watson. The pitch has played better than most in Chepauk but some balls have stuck & gripped but Watson countered that by staying still at the crease and holding his shape – trusting in his power to get the job done. #IPL #CSKvSRH — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 23, 2019

Once again Watson has bludgeoned the Sunrisers. Been a fabulous innings. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2019

Brief Scores:

SRH 175/3 (Manish Pandey 83 no off 49 balls, Harbhajan Sinfg 2/39)

CSK 176/4 in 19.5 overs (Shane Watson 96 off 53 balls, Suresh Raina 38 off 24 balls)