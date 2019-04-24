Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: ‘Chepauk remains the Chennai fortress’

Shane Watson's knock of 96 off 53 balls helped his side reclaim the top spot in Indian Premier League points table and almost ensured a play-off berth for Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

CSK batsman Shane Watson plays a shot. (Source: PTI)

Shane Watson’s knock of 96 off 53 balls helped his side reclaim the top spot in Indian Premier League points table and almost ensured a play-off berth for Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Watson’s innings comprised of nine fours and half a dozen of sixes, ensuring that the hosts reached the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for the play-off even though they would like to finish in the top two. Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Watson’s knock:

Brief Scores:

SRH 175/3 (Manish Pandey 83 no off 49 balls, Harbhajan Sinfg 2/39)

CSK 176/4 in 19.5 overs (Shane Watson 96 off 53 balls, Suresh Raina 38 off 24 balls)

