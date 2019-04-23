IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: Skipper Kane Williamson misses match

Toggle Menu
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson is missing the Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The New Zealand player has returned back home, citing personal reasons. He will, however, reportedly join his side for their next matxh against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, scheduled to take place on April 27.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Kiwi star’s absence against CSK. The last time Bhuvneshwar captained SRH was when Williamson got injured.

While CSK are placed second in the IPL table with equal number of points as top-placed Delhi Capitals, SRH currently occupy the fourth spot, following successive wins over CSK and KKR at home. CSK are at the top of the standings.

