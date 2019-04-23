IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Warner, Pandey settle Chennai

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Coming off to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a poor start with Harbhajan Singh dismissing Jonny Bairstow for a duck. David Warner is in the middle with Manish Pandey.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field. The side made one change – Harbhajan Singh returned in place of Shardul Thakur. Sunrisers Hyderabad were forced to sit out Kane Williamson, who returned home due to personal reasons. Shakib Al Hasan returned in his stead. Manish Pandey also replaced Shahbaz Nadeem for SRH.

IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.