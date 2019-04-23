IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Warner, Pandey settle Chennai
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Today Match Updates: Catch Live score and updates of IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Coming off to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a poor start with Harbhajan Singh dismissing Jonny Bairstow for a duck. David Warner is in the middle with Manish Pandey.
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field. The side made one change – Harbhajan Singh returned in place of Shardul Thakur. Sunrisers Hyderabad were forced to sit out Kane Williamson, who returned home due to personal reasons. Shakib Al Hasan returned in his stead. Manish Pandey also replaced Shahbaz Nadeem for SRH.
Live Blog
End of powerplay
Manish Pandey is on fire. He has hammered four fours and a six and is batting on 27 in 12 balls. End of powerplay, SRH are 54/1 after 6 overs.
BOUNDARY!
FOUR! Length and angled in from Bhajji, Manish Pandey tickled it fine, beating the man at leg slip, and after that there was no stopping it.
DEEPAK CHAHaR STAYS ALIVE!
FOUR! Manish Pandya whacked it straight to the bowler and it almost went on to smash Chahar's head. He tried to get a hand on it, but kept it back at the last second. This will clear the ropes for another boundary.
BOUNDARY!
FOUR! Short and slow delivery from Deepak Chahar, good heigth for Warner and he hit it straight back with full force. No one can stop that one from clearing the boundary ropes.
Pandey joins the party!
SIX! Manish Pandey has a lot to prove and he does it in style - Outside off stump from Harbhajan, no spin. Pandey glided it over long-off for the maximum. It went some rows behind the stand.
Warner goes big!
SIX! Straight and full from Harbhajan, Warner waited for it and timed it to perfection. Hit it straight over the bowler's head for the maximum.
BOUNDARY!
FOUR! Short delivery from Deepak Chahar and David Warner has pulled it for a boundary towards mid-on. This was angling outside the off-stump, good height and Warner would love it in that area.
GOT HIM!
GONE! Jonny Bairstow edges a delivery from Harbhajan to MS Dhoni behind the stumps. He departs for a duck in his final game of the season. SRH 5/1
Good start for Chahar
Chahar is off to a good start in the first over. He kept angling the ball inside Warner, despite bowling over the stump to him. Troubled the left-handed Aussie.
Bhajji on the attack from the other end.
HERE WE GO!
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow out to open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Deepak Chahar open the bowling attack for Chennai Super Kings. HERE WE GO!
Shakib Al Hasan stays back for IPL, skips Bangladesh preparatory camp
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be joining his national side for their preparatory camp ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 and will instead continue his campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.
Not getting many playing opportunities with SRH, BCB had decided to ask their star player to return for the camp ahead of the tri-nation series in Ireland. However, The Bangladesh Cricket Board operation chairman Akram Khan said Al Hasan has been given permission to stay in India.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed
Skippers speak
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: We would have bowled first too. We will miss Williamson but Warner and Bairstow have been brilliant for us. Not really worried about the middle-order, they have not got much chance in the middle. But we all know they are talented. Manish Pandey comes in place of Nadeem.
MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. It is good to be back at home. We will be here for the next 10 days. When you are not travelling it brings down the fatigue. We have made one change, Harbhajan comes in place of Shardul Thakur. our top-order needs to be consistent. All the batters have been batting well but they need to take care of their shot selection.
More than 50% of the wickets have been taken by spinners on this wicket. So, spinners will obvisouly play an important role. This pitch is even-looking, there is no grass on this wicket and there is a little bit more moisture. The skill of the batsmen to score against the spinners might just be the difference in this encounter.
- Darren Ganga
CSK vs SRH Head to Head
Total number of matches played: 12 Matches won by CSK: 9 Matches won by SRH: 3 Matched played in Chennai: 2 (CSK 2, SRH 0) Matches played in Hyderabad: 4 (CSK 2, SRH 2) CSK average score against SRH: 176 SRH average score against CSK: 166 Most runs for CSK: 377 (Suresh Raina) Most runs for SRH: 254 (David Warner) Most wickets for CSK: 15 (Dwayne Bravo) Most wickets for SRH: 6 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)
Pre-match talk
Boundaries were needed and yes we have lost by one run, but at the same time we have to see what if there were few dot balls and whether we could have got those extra boundaries or not - MS Dhoni analyses as to where things went wrong for his team against Royal Challengers Bangalore
My first IPL and I've been living every bit of it. Hopefully I'll be back -Jonny Bairstow is absolutely chuffed with his first stint at the Indian Premier League.
Predicting Playing XI
CSK Predicting Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
SRH Predicting Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
CSK vs SRH, IPL 2019 Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat in their previous game. The side will hope to put on a win against in-form Kane Williamson.
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score:
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (From): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings (From): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Shakib Al Hasan stays back for IPL, skips Bangladesh preparatory camp
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be joining his national side for their preparatory camp ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 and will instead continue his campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.
Not getting many playing opportunities with SRH, BCB had decided to ask their star player to return for the camp ahead of the tri-nation series in Ireland. However, The Bangladesh Cricket Board operation chairman Akram Khan said Al Hasan has been given permission to stay in India.
