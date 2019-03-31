IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings replace Harbhajan Singh with Mitchell Santner

Chennai Super Kings made one change to their Playing XI on Sunday as they took on Rajasthan Royals at home, replacing off-spinner Harbhajan Singh with Mitchell Santner.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl against MS Dhoni-led CSK in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Despite poor bowling in the last match, RR decided to remain unchanged.

“We’ll bowl first. Not sure about the wicket but I think dew might come in later. Chennai is a very strong batting line up and we’ll look to bowl well up front to them. We are playing with the same XI,” said Rahane at the toss.

The last time CSK played at home, Harbhajan was the man-of-the-match. But he has been replaced by Santner considering the number of right-hand batsmen Rajasthan Royals have.

Dhoni said, “By 8 O’Clock the dew already starts coming down, although it will keep getting heavier. I am not saying it will not make a difference, but it does even out a bit. Just the one change – Mitchell Santner comes in place of Harbhajan Singh.”

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner and Imran Tahir.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal and Dhawal Kulkarni.