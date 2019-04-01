IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: I feed off MS Dhoni’s energy, says Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo saw to it on Sunday that defending champions Chennai Super Kings continue their unbeaten run in the Indian Premier League by keeping things tight in the final over against Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Advertising

In conditions which were wet and very difficult for the bowlers, RR’s Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer needed 12 runs in the final over to get their side over the line.

The visitors managed to make only three runs in the final over as Bravo kept it tight by dismissing Stokes on the first ball of the final over, followed by the wicket of Shreyas Gopal.

Speaking after the match, Bravo said that he fed on captain MS Dhoni’s energy. “Feeding off his energy and he also encouraged me to be positive, that is important. I enjoy batting with him because he makes batting so easy. He puts the opposition under so much pressure,” said Bravo.

Dhoni’s well-calculated half-century helped the hosts win their third match of the season with an eight-run defeat of RR.