IPL 2019, CSK vs RR Match Highlights: Despite top-order collapse Rajasthan manage to secure first win of season

Chennai Super Kings made one change to their Playing XI on Sunday as they took on Rajasthan Royals at home, replacing off-spinner Harbhajan Singh with Mitchell Santner. 

Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. (PTI Photo)

– Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first.

– Chennai got off to a dreadful start as Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav departed early leaving CSK tottering at 27/3 in 4.5 overs.

– However, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina added 61 runs for the fourth wicket, before the latter was removed by Jaydev Unadkat on 36.

– Despite losing four wickets, skipper MS Dhoni kept things moving as he produced a well-calculated half-century to help CSK post 175/5 in 20 overs.

– In response to CSK’s 175, Rajasthan Royals got off to a dreadful start as the visitors lost three wickets inside four overs.

– However, Rahul Tripathi along with Steve Smith tried to bring the Rajasthan chase back on track as the pair added 61 runs for the fourth wicket.

– Tripathi was caught and bowled on 39, while Smith could only manage 28 off 30 balls.

– With 44 required in the last three overs, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer added 19 runs in the 18th over bowled by Dwayne Bravo.

