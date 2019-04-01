IPL 2019, CSK vs RR Match Highlights: Despite top-order collapse Rajasthan manage to secure first win of season

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR Match Highlights:

– Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first.

– Chennai Super Kings made one change to their Playing XI on Sunday as they took on Rajasthan Royals at home, replacing off-spinner Harbhajan Singh with Mitchell Santner.

– Chennai got off to a dreadful start as Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav departed early leaving CSK tottering at 27/3 in 4.5 overs.

– However, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina added 61 runs for the fourth wicket, before the latter was removed by Jaydev Unadkat on 36.

– Despite losing four wickets, skipper MS Dhoni kept things moving as he produced a well-calculated half-century to help CSK post 175/5 in 20 overs.

– In response to CSK’s 175, Rajasthan Royals got off to a dreadful start as the visitors lost three wickets inside four overs.

– However, Rahul Tripathi along with Steve Smith tried to bring the Rajasthan chase back on track as the pair added 61 runs for the fourth wicket.

– Tripathi was caught and bowled on 39, while Smith could only manage 28 off 30 balls.

– With 44 required in the last three overs, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer added 19 runs in the 18th over bowled by Dwayne Bravo.