IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity applauds spin magic as CSK beat RCB in season opener

IPL 2019
Chennai Super Kings won the first IPL 2019 encounter. (Souce: PTI)

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings began their campaign in the 12the edition of the Indian Premier League with an easy 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led side bowled out RCB for just 70 after electing to bowl first and then went on to chase down the target in the 18th over.

Spinners Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, and Ravindra Jadeja shined for CSK, picking 8 wickets among themselves. The CSK batting line-up showed signs of troubles with the bat on the slow pitch but kept their cool to chase down the total comfortably.

Here is how the sportspersons reacted:

With the win, CSK picked up two points. Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, while Mumbai Indians will host rechristened Delhi Capitals as well.

