IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity applauds spin magic as CSK beat RCB in season opener

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings began their campaign in the 12the edition of the Indian Premier League with an easy 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led side bowled out RCB for just 70 after electing to bowl first and then went on to chase down the target in the 18th over.

Spinners Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, and Ravindra Jadeja shined for CSK, picking 8 wickets among themselves. The CSK batting line-up showed signs of troubles with the bat on the slow pitch but kept their cool to chase down the total comfortably.

Here is how the sportspersons reacted:

Prediction gone wrong dis time but I still hav hopes on @rcb goin forward in d tournament. At least my X factors from Rcb were playing in d 11 which I predicted 😉 It’s a long tournament nd I’m sure they r gonna bounce back 👍 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) March 23, 2019

It will get over soon… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 23, 2019

Spin to Win for #CSK. The wait for the team in Red continues…. #IPL #CSKvRCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 23, 2019

Not a lot has changed @IPL from 2018 to 2019 for #CSK. A solid start by @ChennaiIPL to their #IPL2019 campaign. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) March 23, 2019

If the pitch at Chepauk doesn’t improve drastically, it’s going to be a battle of attrition here. Only #KKR and #SRH have the spin to push #CSK. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 23, 2019

Low scoring game but a good start for the defending champions. As rightly pointed by both the captains, this wicket should get changed for more exciting games ahead. #CSKvRCB #IPL @ChennaiIPL @RCBTweets @IPL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 23, 2019

It all went WROGN for RCB tonight.😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 23, 2019

So good to see the way Bhajji pa @harbhajan_singh bowled! His form can do wonders for @ChennaiIPL! #CSKvRCB #IPL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 23, 2019

With the win, CSK picked up two points. Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, while Mumbai Indians will host rechristened Delhi Capitals as well.