IPL 2019: Suresh Raina becomes first batsman to surpass 5000 runs

Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday became the first batsman to surpass 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. The left-handed batsman reached the landmark during the opening game of the 12th season of IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Raina came on to bat after the dismissal of Shane Watson early on as CSK started the 71-run chase. Before the start of the match, Raina needed 15 runs to reach the mark, which he scored in 19 balls.

The 32-year-old was dismissed by Moeen Ali for 19 in 20 balls. He is currently the leading run scorer in the tournament with 5,004 runs in 176 games.

RCB captain Virat Kohli is the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 4,954 runs in 165 matches.

Rohit Sharma (4493), Gautam Gambhir (4217) and Robin Uthappa (4129) are the three next batsmen in the list of highest run-getters in the IPL.

Earlier, CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wreaked havoc as he dismissed Kohli, Moeen Ali and AB de Villiers in his first spell after MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl. The bowler finished with figures of 20/3 in 4 overs as RCB were bowled out for 70.