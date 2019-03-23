IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB Playing XI: Chennai play three foreigners, Bangalore hand debut to Shimron Hetmyer

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings relied on their Indian bench in the opening Indian Premier League 2019 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore and decided to use just three foreigner players. The MS Dhoni-led side included Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and spinner Imran Tahir in the side as the foreign talent, while Deepak Chahar was included as the lone domestic talent in the side.

Speaking after winning the toss and electing to bowl, Dhoni said: “I think it was one of the great comebacks last year. We had our challenges and we overcame them to win the trophy. We will be roaring for sure but the basics are very important. We have to start from scratch this year. We will bowl first. We are not sure about the wicket. It looks slightly on the slower side. It is the first game of the tournament so we are not sure of the target to set. We are playing with three foreign players and they are Watson, Bravo, and Tahir.”

RCB, on the other hand, went ahead with four foreign players, the maximum allowed in an IPL match for a side. The side handed a debut to Shimron Hetmyer.

AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme and Moeen Ali were included in the side as the other three foreign players, while Navdeep Saini made it into the team as the uncapped player.

Kohli said after losing the toss: “We would have bowled too. There was lot of dew in the last few days. I will open the innings today with Parthiv Patel. Our four foreign players are AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali and Colin de Grandhomme. Either ABD or Moeen will bat at three, depending on the situation of the match.”

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini