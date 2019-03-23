IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming: CSK, RCB meet in blockbuster opening match

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming: CSK, RCB meet in blockbuster opening matchhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-csk-vs-rcb-live-score-streaming-chennai-weather-5639570/
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, CSK vs RCB Match Live Cricket Score: The IPL is back and it has brought with it a potential blockbuster first up. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore may not be two comparable teams in terms of the number of titles won, but the star power that these two teams possess always makes this match an interesting one to watch.
Virat Kohli had said that RCB are shifting their focus from fielding superstars to giving younger Indian players a go in crucial position this season while MS Dhoni will be leading a very familiar lineup made of proven but aging T20 stars. This IPL season precedes the World Cup and there are quite a few players who are in the scheme for their national teams’ plans for the big tournament and want to make into the playing XI. All of this should make for an interesting watch.
Hello and welcome to Match Day 1 of IPL 2019!
The T20 carnival that pretty much changed the way the game of cricket is played around the world is into its 12th edition now. It is slightly different this time in the way that there is a World Cup that is coming close on the heels of this tournament. On the one hand, are those players who would be looking to conserve their energies as much as possible because of this and on the other are those who are on the fringes of their national squads and would be looking to make a case for themselves.
Kohli had indicated that RCB's younger Indian players would be the surprise package this season. Dhoni, on the other hand, will be having a familiar lineup of tried and tested superstars to choose from. Let the party begin!
CSK squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad.
RCB squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Heinrich Klassen, Gurkeerat Singh, Himmat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman
