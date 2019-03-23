CSK vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 1 Live Updates: Build-up to CSK vs RCB

IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League returns for the 12th edition and in the opening encounter, the defending champions Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The stage is set for an enthralling match in which two of the biggest names in the Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will take on each other.

CSK will be returning to the Chennai stadium to play the match. They were not allowed to do last year due to political controversies. The MS Dhoni-led side will be eager to get off to a fine start. Catch the build-up to the first IPL 2019 match.