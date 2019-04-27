Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: 'Rohit Sharma shows why you need the right technique and temperament in T20's'

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs at the Chepauk on Friday.

IPL 2019, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: PTI)
Rohit Sharma’s 67 helped Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings. (IPL)

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs at the Chepauk on Friday. Sent into bat, MI rode on skipper Rohit Sharma’s 67, his first half-century of the ongoing IPL, to post 155/4. In reply, CSK never got going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Lasith Malinga and Krunal Pandya were the wreckers in chief as the home team was bundled out for 109 in 17.4 overs. Here are some of the reactions-

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya spoke after the match and said, “After playing at Wankhede when you play here, you feel good about it because the wicket is much slower. When you know the wicket is helping, you just need to bowl in the right areas. Today I tried that and hit that back of a length area – some were spinning while some kept straight. I wanted to bowl another over but our team winning is more important.”

