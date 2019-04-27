IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: ‘Rohit Sharma shows why you need the right technique and temperament in T20’s’

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs at the Chepauk on Friday. Sent into bat, MI rode on skipper Rohit Sharma’s 67, his first half-century of the ongoing IPL, to post 155/4. In reply, CSK never got going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Lasith Malinga and Krunal Pandya were the wreckers in chief as the home team was bundled out for 109 in 17.4 overs. Here are some of the reactions-

Rohit showed that on pitches with a lot of assistance for bowlers, you need the right technique and temperament to score….even in a T20 game. Stand out batsman today. My Man Of The Match too. #CSKvMI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 26 April 2019

This was the same wicket as the last match where 175 wasn’t enough. But it has become slower and slower. Afraid not a great track for such a big game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 26 April 2019

.@ImRo45‘s 50 at the top and final flourish belong to @mipaltan. Rest @harbhajan_singh and Santner were too good but can’t deny it isn’t an easy wicket to bat on. #MIvCSK — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 26 April 2019

.@mipaltan were dominant and in control as the 🔵 get the edge in the classic #CSKvMI rivalry!#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/yyiBeiPVeN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 26 April 2019

What a victory! We beat CSK once again at Chepauk & ensured that they scored their lowest total there. MUMBAI…. MUMBAIII 😍😍😍 Well done Rohit 😘😘😘 #VIVOIPL #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/K3xSGgvFB3 — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh) 26 April 2019

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya spoke after the match and said, “After playing at Wankhede when you play here, you feel good about it because the wicket is much slower. When you know the wicket is helping, you just need to bowl in the right areas. Today I tried that and hit that back of a length area – some were spinning while some kept straight. I wanted to bowl another over but our team winning is more important.”