IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: Dhoni-less Chennai bow down to Mumbai Indians at home

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs in an Indian Premier League match on Friday at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sent into bat, MI rode on skipper Rohit Sharma’s 67, his first half-century of the ongoing IPL, to post 155 for four and then bundled out CSK for 109 in 17.4 overs.

Toss:

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was ruled out from the Indian Premier League 2019 contest against Mumbai Indians on Friday due to fever. Stand-in skipper Suresh Raina won the toss and elected to field. The defending champions made three changes with Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay and Mitchell Santner coming in for Dhoni, Jadeja, and Faf du Plessis. Mumbai Indians also made two changes with Evin Lewis and Anukul Roy coming in for Ben Cutting and Mayank Markande.

First innings:

Skipper Rohit Sharma struck his first half-century of the season before Chennai Super Kings bowlers fought back brilliantly to restrict Mumbai Indians to 155 for four. Rohit top-scored for MI with 67 from 48 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes, but it was Kiwi left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner who starred with the ball for CSK with brilliant figures of 2 for 13 from his four overs.

Sent in to bat by stand-in captain Suresh Raina after Mahendra Singh Dhoni was ruled out of the match due to fever, MI couldn’t capitalise on a good start, faltering against some accurate bowling by the home team. From 103 for two in 13 overs, MI could only muster 52 runs in the final seven overs. The big-hitting Hardik Pandya (23 not out off 18 balls, 1×4, 1×6) and Kieron Pollard (13 off 12 balls, 2x4s) couldn’t do much damage but still managed to get MI past the 150-run mark.

Second innings:

Defending the total, MI bowlers appeared to return the compliment after CSK tweakers had done a superb job in restricting the visiting team’s batsmen. Led by Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga (4/37) bundled out CSK for 109 in 17.4 overs, the defending champions’ lowest total at home. Besides Malinga, Krunal Pandya (2 for 7 in 3 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 10 in 3 overs) did the damage.

Murali Vijay (38 off 35 balls, 3x4s, 1×6) was the top-scorer for CSK before being caught smartly by Suryakumar Yadav off Bumrah. Dwayne Bravo (20) and Mitchell Santner (22) were the only other batsmen of the home team to reach double figures. Ambati Rayudu, who has found runs hard to come by this season, endured another failure. He was castled by Krunal Pandya for a duck with a delivery that came in with the arm as CSK slipped into further trouble. Kedar Jadhav’s poor form continued as he too was castled by Krunal Pandya.

Gamechanger:

The game changer of the match was Krunal Pandya, who shined with the ball during Chennai’s chase. The leggie was asked to open the attack with the new ball alongside Lasith Malinga. In his 2nd over, Krunal dismissed the stand-in wicketkeeper-batsman Ambati Rayudu for a duck. In his next over, the 28-year-old cleaned up Kedar Jadhav for 6.

Krunal, in his 3 overs, gave just 7 runs and completely strangled Mumbai.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, and runs slowing down, CSK batsmen were forced to attempt big shots which saw them losing wickets in heaps. Krunal, for his performance, was also awarded the gamechanger trophy at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Captains speak:

Suresh Raina: “We didn’t bat well. We kept losing wickets every 2-3 overs, so our batsmen need to take more responsibility. Our bowling has always been good this season. We thought 155 was chaseable. But we lost too many wickets in the Powerplay and middle overs. We didn’t rotate the strike well either. Important to go out there and see a few balls out, and then decide which bowler you want to go after. We need to sit as a batting unit and see where we’re doing wrong. We have power hitters, we have experienced batsmen, we just need to relax as a batting unit and hopefully things fall in place.”

Scorecard: Mumbai Indians (Rohit 67, Lewis 32; Santner 2/32); Chennai Super Kings (Vijay 38, Santner 22; Malinga 4/37)

(With inputs from PTI)