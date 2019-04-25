IPL 2019, CSK vs MI Preview: Chennai Super Kings look to consolidate top position

This is regarded as the biggest rivalry of Indian Premier League when the defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians. The two teams will clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday as CSK look to consolidate their top position in the points table. CSK will enter the contest after picking up a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI, on the other hand, lost to Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter and are at the third position in the table with 12 points. The side is currently placed in the third position with 12 points and would be hoping for another win to further boost chances of making it through playoffs.

Middle-order woes

In the previous game, CSK’s opening batsman Shane Watson regained form and hammered 96 runs. As big as a relief Watson’s return to form has been for the side, their middle order continues to remain a cause of worry. Kedar Jadhav, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu continue to struggle for runs, and CSK would hope their batsmen can find form.

CSK’s bowling attack

CSK has the best bowling attack this season, undoubtedly. The likes of Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur have enjoyed their roles as the opening seamer bowlers, Harbhajan Singh has shined with the new ball in home conditions. The veteran spinner Imran Tahir has also been among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament and Dwayne Bravo has been excellent in the death overs.

Despite MI’s strong batting line-up, comprising of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard, CSK would hope the bowlers coud do the job once again for their side.

Teams (from):

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks