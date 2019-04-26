IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja miss out due to fever; Anukul Roy debuts for Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was ruled out from the Indian Premier League 2019 contest against Mumbai Indians on Friday due to fever. Apart from the wicketkeeper-batsman, Ravindra Jadeja was also deemed unfit to play. The defending champions made three changes with Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay and Mitchell Santner coming in for Dhoni, Jadeja, and Faf du Plessis.

Speaking after winning the toss and electing to bowl, the standing CSK skipper Suresh Raina said: “We will bowl first, wicket still looks the same. I think dew will be the factor. MS and Jaddu are not well, they have a fever and they will miss today’s game. We have three changes: MS, Jaddu and one more player is not playing (Faf). Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay and Santner comes in.”

Mumbai Indians also made two changes with Evin Lewis and Anukul Roy coming in for Ben Cutting and Mayank Markande.

Speaking at the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said: “I would have chased too as dew comes in the second half which makes batting easier. The first half of the tournament was bit up and down . But now we know exactly what we need to know as a team. It is always challenging to play cricket here. We have made two changes in our team. Evin Lewis and Anukul Roy in place of Ben Cutting and Mayank Markande.”

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(c), Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina(c), Ambati Rayudu(w), Dhruv Shorey, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir