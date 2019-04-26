IPL 2019, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai steady after de Kock dismissal
IPL 2019, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Today Match Updates: Catch Live score and updates of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians IPL 2019 match.
IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Match Score: Chennai Super Kings will be eager to consolidate their top position when they face off against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Friday. The two teams are notoriously known for bringing their best when they face off against each other. The play-offs battle is starting to heat up and with bottom teams starting to pick up wins, Mumbai would be keen to pick up a win and rise higher in the table.
With Shane Watson returning to form, CSK would hope that he can rise against Mumbai as well and take them across the mark. MI will largely be depending on their strong batting line-up as well, though they might face trouble against CSK’s spin-attack.
Live Blog
IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Match Score: Catch Live score and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Tamil
Miserly over
Harbhajan Singh concedes just one run in his second over. Evin Lewis is struggling at the crease. MI- 25/1
WICKET!
After a good start, de Kock gets a leading edge and is caught behind for 15. Slower delivery does the trick for Chahar. Evin Lewis is the new man in - for the first time in. MI- 24/1
Play Begins
Rohit and de Kock are at the crease. Rohit is on strike. Chahar will open the attack. Four! Boundary off the first ball of the match from the bat of Rohit Sharma! #MI are up and running. MI- 4/0
The pitch today was used for the first match against RCB in the opening match of the IPL when RCB could only score 70. This is the same pitch which was used for the last match against SRH too.
- Darren Ganga
BREAKING
REeports suggest that MS Dhoni might miss out today's encounter due to back spasms.
CSK vs MI
Predicted Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir
Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
Pre-match talk
The pitch I thought really improved for the last match, it played really well, we aren't sure what a good score was, but having seen the batsmen hit through the line, it showed that the pitch played better, it's a good sign, I think - Michael Hussey, CSK's batting coach isn't worried about the tricky Chepauk surface.
I see this as an opportunity to strengthen the Mumbai Indians bowling line-up, will be great working with some of the best in the business - Beuran Hendricks, who just joined the MI camp on Wednesday, is looking forward to picking the brains of the bowling coaches.
CSK vs MI, IPL 2019 Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - this is regarded as 'El Clasico' of the IPL for a reason - the crowd gets into it. Both the teams bring their best out of it. With the playoffs battle starting to heat up - both the teams have their eye on a win to secure a spot for themselves in the top four.
IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Match Score:
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings (From): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI):
Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI):
Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina(c), Ambati Rayudu(w), Dhruv Shorey, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
CSK have luck on their side
Most consecutive tosses won by a team in IPL:
9 SRH (May 2015 - Apr 2016)
9 CSK (Apr 2019 - ongoing) *
8 CSK (May 2018 - Mar 2019)
CSK have now won 17 tosses in their last 19 matches.
Toss Time!
Suresh Raina wins toss and CSK has opted to field first No Dhoni for Chennai today. Dhoni missing out a game for the second time this season, this time due to fever
Pitch Report
