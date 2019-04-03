IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: Kieron Pollard takes ‘superman’ catch to dismiss Suresh Raina, watch video

Mumbai Indians allrounder Kieron Pollard grabbed a sensational catch in the deep to script the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina. The incident took place in the final ball of the fifth over when Jason Behrendorff bowled to the left-handed batsman.

Raina had already struck two boundaries in the over and was starting to look good. As the 32-year slashed a delivery outside off stump, Pollard jumped up high in the air to complete a one-handed catch and get Raina’s crucial wicket for 16.

Pollard’s catch received praise from cricket fraternity:

Helps to be tall! Also helps if you can catch like that! #KieronPollard — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 3, 2019

Behrendorff, who was playing his first match for Mumbai in the season, picked up his 2nd wicket. He had earlier dismissed Ambati Rayudu in the first over.

Earlier, Mumbai set Chennai a target of 171-run to win with Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya smashing 45 runs in the final two overs.